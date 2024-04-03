Top Stories
Apr 03, 2024 at 12:21 pm
By JJ Staff

'The Witcher' Season 4 Cast Update: 1 Lead Exits, 3 Stars to Return & 4 Join Cast!

Continue Here »

'The Witcher' Season 4 Cast Update: 1 Lead Exits, 3 Stars to Return & 4 Join Cast!

The cast of The Witcher season 4 is rounding out, and there have been some fun new additions to the lineup, along with a shocking exit/replacement.

In addition, three stars are definitely confirmed to return.

Keep reading to find out more about who is returning and who is exiting…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth, Netflix, Slideshow, The Witcher