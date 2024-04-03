'Walker' Season 4 Cast Revealed - 10 Stars & 4 Guest Stars Confirmed to Return

The reimagined series Walker is back for season four!

The CW series will pick up with a five month time jump following the events of the season three finale.

Here’s a season synopsis: It’s a season of change for Cordell Walker as his children flee the nest, a relationship with Geri takes hold, and turmoil finds the Texas Ranger. But as Walker struggles to accept this new future, a gruesome serial killer from the past threatens to upend his life – and the lives of those he loves. Against her better judgement, Cassie helps Walker hide the investigation from Captain James, but stumbles into a romantic entanglement in the process. Meanwhile, Stella and August find themselves on a dangerous journey to uncover mysteries of the Walker family’s long-forgotten past…

Walker season four premieres TONIGHT (April 3) at 8pm ET/PT on The CW.

With the new season premiering, we’re taking a look at all of the stars who are expected to return, including a few guest stars who will also be back!

Find out who’s returning for Walker season four inside…