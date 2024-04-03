Who is Lizard on 'The Masked Singer'? Popular Rapper Revealed During Shower Anthems Night

Another star has been revealed during the current season of The Masked Singer.

Episode five of Season 11 aired on Wednesday night (April 3) and saw the return of three masked contestants – Clock, Poodle Moth and Lizard for Shower Anthems Night.

After performing “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence, Lizard did not secure the needed votes to continue in the competition and was sent packing.

Who was hiding under the mask? A popular rapper!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode of The Masked Singer!

