Anna Paquin Walks with Cane at 'A Bit of Light' Premiere, Reason Why Revealed

Anna Paquin is stepping out for the premiere of her new movie.

The 41-year-old walked with a cane at the premiere of A Bit of Light on Wednesday (April 3) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

Anna was joined at the premiere by husband Stephen Moyer, who directed the movie.

While on the red carpet, Anna explained why she was using a cane for assistance.

Keep reading to find out more…Without revealing her diagnosis, Anna told People that it’s been a “difficult” two years as she’s been dealing with health issues that have left her with mobility issues.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Anna said of needing a cane to walk and experiencing some difficulties with her speech. A source later said that Anna will hopefully make a full recovery.

While she’s on the road to recover, Anna sang her praises for all of the support Stephen, 54, has given her.

“He’s my favorite person to play with,” Anna said of Stephen, adding that she wouldn’t be working with him if she didn’t think he was an amazing director.

“I’m not sentimental when it comes to work,” Anna said with a laugh.

A Bit of Light follows Anna as an alcoholic mother who loses custody of her children and has to pick up the pieces of her broken life while reconciling with her past. The movie hits theaters on April 5.

Anna also recently hit back at people trolling her marriage.

