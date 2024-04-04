Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Says That They Haven't Talked in Ages, Explains Why

Ariana Madix‘s brother Jeremy opened up about a divide between the siblings.

In a recent interview, Jeremy, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules until departing the show in 2020, revealed that he hadn’t heard from his sister since December.

He explained what had caused them to take time apart and addressed where he stood with Tom Sandoval, too.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Jeremy explained that he reached out to Ariana in December to try and break the ground. She never responded.

He alleged that the issues came from “having to stand up for my fiancee.”

“There’s been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that’s what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It’s been going on for quite some time,” he told the outlet. “I think that we’ve just been kind of letting it pass, because of course I’m always going to have my sister’s back. But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with?”

Jeremy continued, saying that his sister was kind but that there were “little slight things” that he noticed between the two.

“I reached out to her in December basically just saying, ‘I love you so much. I would love to talk to you soon,’” he recalled. “Then she never opened it or responded, so I tried.”

The former reality star stressed that he loved his sister and was “extremely supportive of everything that she’s doing and everything that she’s accomplished.” He also knew that they would reconcile eventurally.

He also explained that this had nothing to do with the Scandoval and that he did not see himself having any sort of relationship with Tom anymore.

“I don’t think that me and Tom could ever be friends again and be where we were. I’ll always have my sister’s back,” he said. “But obviously there’s things that I would like to call Tom out on. He did something very grotesque to me and my family, and I think that that deserves a conversation.”

