Apr 04, 2024 at 4:25 pm
By JJ Staff

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Changes Showrunners for the Third Time Before Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a third showrunner as it moves into Season 2.

Showrunner Albert Kim, who replaced creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, is leaving the Netflix live-action series, THR reports.

Co-executive producer Christine Boylan and executive producer Jabbar Raisani will take over as the third showrunners for the second and third seasons.

Sources say Albert Kim‘s “intention was to lay the foundation for season one of Avatar: The Last Airbender after stepping in for the beloved franchise’s creators,” adding that he was “ready to move on to new opportunities.”

He will remain credited as an exec producer on Avatar: The Last Airbender, and will join the Disney+ series Percy Jackson as an exec producer.

Producers also confirmed that the show will end with its third season!
Photos: Netflix
