'Chicago Fire' Casts Michael Bradway in Recurring Role With Potential to Become Series Regular

The cast of Chicago Fire is growing by one!

On Wednesday (March 3), it was reported that actor Michael Bradway would be joining the cast in a recurring role.

Details about his role have been revealed.

According to Deadline, Michael will play a character named Jack Damon. He’s been described as a “charming firefighter.”

He’ll make his debut in the 10th episode of the show’s current season. While he’s only a recurring actor at the moment, there is the potential that he could become a series regular in the show’s 13th season.

“Got to be a part of the Chicago Fire Family for Season 12! 🔥Can’t wait for you guys to see it next week,” Michael gushed on Instagram.

The news comes shortly after Chicago Fire newcomer Rome Flynn departed the show after only six episodes. The actor, who played Derrick Gibson, explained the sudden departure. At the time of his casting, it was reported that he might become a regular.

