Daisy Kent Explains When She Turned Down 'Bachelorette' Gig & the Numerous Reasons Why She Declined ABC's Offer

Many believed that Daisy Kent would be named the next Bachelorette after she did not receive the final rose on Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor.

However, during After the Final Rose, which airs after the finale of The Bachelor, the 25-year-old runner up told the world that she was NOT the next Bachelorette.

Now, she’s explaining when she turned down the role and the reasons why she decided to pass on the gig.

“I was very open and honest about it and very transparent that I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it but like two weeks before [After the Final Rose aired was when I made the decision]. They were all super nice and respectful and understood all my reasons. They still want to see me grow and said, ‘If we can help you in any way, we want to,’” she shared on “The Viall Files” podcast.

She explained why she turned down the role.

She said, “There’s…a few reasons. One is my health is an aspect of it and I knew as the lead, it’s a lot on you — not only emotionally but also physically. You’re up super late, it’s nonstop and I talked to a lot of past leads when [the show] was in talks with me and I just knew from a health point it would be a lot.” Daisy was open about her health challenges throughout the season, including battling Lyme Disease and needing a cochlear implant.

She also spoke about the prospect of getting engaged so quick, sharing, “I think coming off the show and doing the show, I didn’t realize how much of a big thing it is. I think right now I just want to live and be happy. I’m always gonna jump for opportunities but I just think this specific opportunity wasn’t right for me right now.”

She continued, “There’s around 30 people and, like, you can’t send everyone home at once. What if I didn’t actually like them? I don’t think I could sit there and kiss someone and you know what I mean? So, I thought really long and hard about all of it. It wasn’t an easy decision. I was wondering, like, after it got announced how I would feel … but I’m, like, so happy right now that I didn’t. So, it feels good [and] like I made the right decision for me.”

Daisy added, “Everyone was like, ‘It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,’ but a lot of people were like, ‘It’s also the best thing too,’ and no one regretted it. But [they said], ‘If [you’re] doing it, make sure you’re ready.’ It didn’t feel right.”

Jenn Tran was named the lead of The Bachelorette for 2024 and you can see her potential suitors here.