Disney Debuts First Look at Rita Ora as Queen of Hearts In Upcoming 'Descendants' Movie

We have our first official look at Rita Ora in her upcoming role as the Queen of Hearts!

The 33-year-old singer and actress will be portraying the character, most well known from Alice in Wonderland, in the new Disney movie musical Descendants: The Rise of Red.

“All hail the Queen of Hearts ❤️ Descendants: #TheRiseOfRed, a Disney Original Movie, is available July 12 on @disneyplus,” Rita captioned a set of photos all dressed in character.

Rita‘s Queen of Hearts is described as the withholding, tyrannical Queen, who rules over the kingdom of Wonderland with an iron fist.

She is also the mother of the titular character Red, who will be played by Kylie Cantrall, and you can see her in the gallery, as well as Malia Baker as Chloe.

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The upcoming Disney movie will debut on July 12th on Disney+. Check out the latest teaser here!

