Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Elizabeth Hurley is reacting to the fan theories that she’s the “older woman” who took Prince Harry‘s virginity.

In his book “Spare,” he recalled losing his virginity in an “inglorious episode with an older woman.” Many believe Harry was 16 at the time based on descriptors in the book, though the age was never confirmed. “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub,” he wrote.

After this passage went viral on social media, many pointed the finger at Elizabeth Hurley.

She reacted to the rumor on last night’s Watch What Happens Live, sharing, “That was ludicrous! He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”

“It was like saying, ‘He’s great-looking. He’s American.’ Oh, it’s Andy Cohen,” she continued.

She then added, “I’ve never met him in my life!”

Meanwhile, a British woman claims she’s the one who took Prince Harry‘s virginity and she gave an interview detailing what happened that night, if it was a one night stand, and more.