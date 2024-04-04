Gypsy Rose Blanchard Confirms She's Getting Cosmetic Surgery, Will Document Process on New Series

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals she’s making a big change to her appearance!

The 32-year-old just confirmed her plans to get a cosmetic procedure and it will be documented on a new Lifetime TV series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

She confirmed to People that she is getting a rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she said. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Gypsy Rose‘s best friend Nadiya Vizier shared that she’s been wanting to get this done for a while.

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Nadiya said. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

She adds, “My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”

Gypsy Rose is reportedly set to have the rhinoplasty procedure done THIS Friday (April 5) in Lafayette, La.

About a month ago, Gypsy Rose made another change to her appearance by dying her hair blonde.

Just recently, she announced that she has separated from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, and it was revealed that she has been spending time with her ex-fiancé, but just as friends.