Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Oliver Stark &amp; '9-1-1' Creator Talk Buck's Kiss with [SPOILER], Queer Storyline Explained

Oliver Stark & '9-1-1' Creator Talk Buck's Kiss with [SPOILER], Queer Storyline Explained

Angelina Jolie's Team Accuse Brad Pitt of Physical Abuse Amid Ongoing Battle Over Winery, Someone Close to Him Responds

Angelina Jolie's Team Accuse Brad Pitt of Physical Abuse Amid Ongoing Battle Over Winery, Someone Close to Him Responds

30 Actors Who Appeared on 'General Hospital' Before They Were Super Famous

30 Actors Who Appeared on 'General Hospital' Before They Were Super Famous

Apr 04, 2024 at 11:19 pm
By JJ Staff

Is There a 'The First Omen' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Is There a 'The First Omen' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new horror movie The First Omen is now playing in theaters and fans are ready to get scared out of their seats.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The First Omen?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The First Omen, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

None of the movies in The Omen franchise have had end credits scenes, so this is following tradition.

Check out photos from the movie’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: 20th Century Studios
Posted to: end credits, Movies, The First Omen