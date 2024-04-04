Is There a 'The First Omen' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new horror movie The First Omen is now playing in theaters and fans are ready to get scared out of their seats.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The First Omen?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The First Omen, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

None of the movies in The Omen franchise have had end credits scenes, so this is following tradition.

