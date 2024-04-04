Top Stories
Justin & Hailey Bieber Relationship Update: Source Responds to Split Rumors

Matt Bomer Talks 'White Collar' Revival, the Question He Asks About All Intimate Scenes & Gay Roles in Hollywood

Beyoncé Drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' (Pony Up) Remix - Read the New Lyrics & Listen Now!

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom & More Are Among The Reasons!)

Apr 04, 2024 at 2:55 am
By JJ Staff

New Parents Ashley Benson & Brandon Davis Spend the Day Shopping in Beverly Hills

New Parents Ashley Benson & Brandon Davis Spend the Day Shopping in Beverly Hills

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are enjoying a day out together.

The married couple and new parents stopped by a few stores while out doing some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (April 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Benson

For their outing, Ashley, 34, went comfy in gray sweats while Brandon, 43, sported a black jacket, white T-shirt and black jeans paired with a red “Casa Vega” trucker hat.

A few weeks ago, Ashley announced that she and Brandon welcomed their first child together!

If you forgot, Ashley and Brandon made their relationship official in February 2023. They announced their engagement in July and got married in November.

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis