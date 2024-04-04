New Parents Ashley Benson & Brandon Davis Spend the Day Shopping in Beverly Hills

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are enjoying a day out together.

The married couple and new parents stopped by a few stores while out doing some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (April 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their outing, Ashley, 34, went comfy in gray sweats while Brandon, 43, sported a black jacket, white T-shirt and black jeans paired with a red “Casa Vega” trucker hat.

A few weeks ago, Ashley announced that she and Brandon welcomed their first child together!

If you forgot, Ashley and Brandon made their relationship official in February 2023. They announced their engagement in July and got married in November.

