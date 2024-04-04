Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Calls 'Quiet On Set' Producers 'Unethical,' Explains Why He Walked Out of Interview

Marc Summers is opening up about his experience on the set of the docu-series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The now 72-year-old served as host of the popular game show Double Dare on Nickelodeon from 1986 to 1993, and returned for the show’s reboot in 2018.

Marc has revealed that he was originally a part of the Quiet on Set docu-series, but he actually walked out the interview and refused to continue being a part of it.

The host revealed in a new interview that he was asked to be a part of it, but he was not told what the docu-series was really about – talking about the toxic culture behind-the-scenes at the network.

“They asked me what I thought of Nick, and the first 10 to 12 seconds, from what I understand, in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things. But they did a bait and switch on me,” he said in a preview for Friday’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, via Deadline. “They ambushed me. They never told me what this documentary was really about. And so they showed me a video of something that I couldn’t believe was on Nickelodeon. And I said, ‘Well, let’s stop the tape right here. What are we doing?’”

Once he was told that the docu-series would be detailing Dan Schneider‘s behaviour and Drake Bell coming forward about his sexual assault from Brian Peck, Marc walked out.

“I left. So I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying you’re totally out of the show. And I went, ‘Great.’ Then they called me about four weeks ago and said, ‘Well, you’re in it, but you’re only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff of Nickelodeon,’” Marc shared. “What they didn’t tell me — and they lied to me about — was the fact that they put in that other thing where they had the camera on me when they ambushed me. And so, now we get into a whole situation about who’s unethical.”

The former Double Dare host shared that he never met Dan Schneider as his show ended before Dan came in.

“Those people came in after and took over our studios. I never met the man, I have no idea about any of those things,” he says. “I mean, I know Kenan [Thompson] from Kenan and Kel, because we’ve done stuff together. But as far as anything that happened on that show with any of those people, I never met any of them. I didn’t know anybody. But it made it seem like I knew those people.”

Another episode of the Quiet on Set docu-series is set to be released on Sunday (April 7) at 8pm ET/PT on ID.

