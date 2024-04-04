Top Stories
Justin & Hailey Bieber Relationship Update: Source Responds to Split Rumors

Matt Bomer Talks 'White Collar' Revival, the Question He Asks About All Intimate Scenes & Gay Roles in Hollywood

Beyoncé Drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' (Pony Up) Remix - Read the New Lyrics & Listen Now!

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom & More Are Among The Reasons!)

Apr 04, 2024 at 9:51 am
By JJ Staff

'Selling the OC' Season 3 Trailer, Confirmed Cast List & Release Date Revealed By Netflix!

Selling the OC is back on Netflix!

Season three has an official trailer, release date, and confirmed cast list.

Keep reading to find out more…

The trailer, which was just released by Netflix, shows glimpses of all of the season one and two agents, including Alex Hall, Tyler Stanaland, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Gio Helou, Polly Brindle, Austin Victoria, Sean Palmieri, Kayla Cardona, Brandi Marshall, Lauren Brito, and new agent Alexandra Harper, along with O group founders Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

Here’s the official synopsis: The Oppenheim Group’s OC agents are back for a fiery third season with big homes and even bigger drama. In an office where betrayal and rumors spread like wildfire, you can’t put a price on loyalty – or reputation.

It looks like this season, we see a breakdown of Tyler and Alex‘s brief romance, several agents having an issue with Sean (who ended up exiting the show ahead of future seasons), some drama with the new agent Alex Harper, and more.

Find out which 2 agents exited Selling the OC ahead of season 4 (which has not yet been greenlit, but fans expect to see more.)

Selling the OC returns to Netflix on May 3, 2024. See the trailer and still below.
Photos: Netflix
