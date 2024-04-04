Streamer Ninja Announces He's Cancer Free 1 Week After Revealing Skin Cancer Diagnosis

YouTuber and streamer Ninja, aka Tyler Blevins, is sharing some great news!

The 32-year-old gamer took to Twitter/X to give an update after revealing he was diagnosed with skin cancer a week ago.

Ninja shared he had “great news x 2″ – and he’s cancer free!

“Just got the news from my dermatologist, Great news x 2!” Tyler wrote. “Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy. As of right now, I am officially cancer free ^_^ thank you all for the prayers and kind words this last week. Love you all.”

The week before, Tyler shared on social media that he was still in shock and he had a mole on the bottom of his foot that came back melanoma.

