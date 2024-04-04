Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, &amp; 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, & 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Rumors She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom &amp; More Are Among The Reasons!)

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom & More Are Among The Reasons!)

Apr 04, 2024 at 3:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Tyler Perry's First Netflix TV Series 'Beauty in Black' - 18 Cast Members Revealed, Including Stars From 'All American,' 'Better or Worse' & 'All My Children'!

Continue Here »

Tyler Perry's First Netflix TV Series 'Beauty in Black' - 18 Cast Members Revealed, Including Stars From 'All American,' 'Better or Worse' & 'All My Children'!

Tyler Perry’s Netflix series Beauty in Black has found its cast!

The series will have 16 hour-long episodes in its first season, based on two women leading very different lives: While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, Mallory is running a successful business, and the two find themselves entangled in each other’s lives, via TVLine.

Tyler will write, direct and produce Beauty in Black, which will be the first TV series to come out of his creative partnership with Netflix, a multi-year deal that began in October 2023. A premiere date has not yet been set, but we know who’s going to star in the show.

Click through to see who’s in the cast…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Reign Smith, Ashley Versher, Beauty in Black, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, Crystle Stewart, Debbi Morgan, George Middlebrook, Joy Rovaris, Julian Horton, Netflix, Ricco Ross, Richard Lawson, Shannon Wallace, Steven G. Norfleet, Tamera Kissen, Taylor Polidore Williams, Terrell Carter, Tyler Perry, Ursula O. Robinson, Xavier Smalls