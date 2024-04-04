Tyler Perry's First Netflix TV Series 'Beauty in Black' - 18 Cast Members Revealed, Including Stars From 'All American,' 'Better or Worse' & 'All My Children'!

Tyler Perry’s Netflix series Beauty in Black has found its cast!

The series will have 16 hour-long episodes in its first season, based on two women leading very different lives: While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, Mallory is running a successful business, and the two find themselves entangled in each other’s lives, via TVLine.

Tyler will write, direct and produce Beauty in Black, which will be the first TV series to come out of his creative partnership with Netflix, a multi-year deal that began in October 2023. A premiere date has not yet been set, but we know who’s going to star in the show.

Click through to see who’s in the cast…