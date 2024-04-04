Vontae Davis' Brother Vernon Breaks Silence on Sudden Death, Reveals Detail About What Happened Moments Before His Passing

Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis is speaking out for the first time about the sudden death of his brother, former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis.

If you didn’t see the tragic news, Vontae, who played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018, was found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35.

Vernon has now given his first interview, where he gave slightly more insight into the situation surrounding his brother’s passing.

Apparently, it looks like Vontae might have “collapsed or slipped moments after he stepped out of a sauna” at a Florida residence, but a cause of death has not been found yet.

He said to Daily Mail, “I’m leaning on the detectives to figure it out, but right now we have no answers. They are going to run tests and they said they’ll get back to us. It could be as long as a month, a month and a half, until we know anything.”

“This thing definitely caught me by surprise. I just don’t know what to make of it,” he continued.

“I was at his house two weeks ago and he had the massage therapist there. He had a stretch therapist, a chiropractor, you name it,” Vernon continued, adding that he does not believe drugs were an issue. “Vontae never really showed a history of using drugs or anything like that.”

Vontae‘s ex wife, Megan Harpe, alleged that CTE might be a factor. CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is linked to repeated blows to the head and causes behavior changes. You can only diagnose CTE after studying the brain of a deceased individual.

About Megan‘s claims, Vernon shared, “Maybe that’s the case, maybe it’s not. We don’t really have an answer to that because there is no way to see into our brain while we live.”

“I could not have picked a better little brother,” Vernon added.

Our thoughts are with Vernon Davis, and Vontae‘s entire family, as they navigate this difficult time. RIP.