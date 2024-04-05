Amelia Gray Gets Support from Mom Lisa Rinna & Sister Delilah Belle Hamlin at Frame Dinner

Amelia Gray is celebrating the release of her new Frame campaign with support from her family!

The 22-year-old model was joined by mom Lisa Rinna and older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin at the dinner on Thursday (April 4) at the Penthouse of the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.

Amelia, who is the face of the brand, posed for photos with brand co-founder and campaign photographer Erik Torstensson.

One day earlier, Delilah Belle and her boyfriend Henry Eikenberry were spotted strolling the streets of Los Angeles together. You can see those photos in the gallery!

Henry is best known for his appearance as Derek on season two of Euphoria and he was most recently seen in the movie Lisa Frankenstein.

