Top Stories
Isla Fisher &amp; Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Apr 05, 2024 at 7:42 pm
By JJ Staff

Amelia Gray Gets Support from Mom Lisa Rinna & Sister Delilah Belle Hamlin at Frame Dinner

Amelia Gray Gets Support from Mom Lisa Rinna & Sister Delilah Belle Hamlin at Frame Dinner

Amelia Gray is celebrating the release of her new Frame campaign with support from her family!

The 22-year-old model was joined by mom Lisa Rinna and older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin at the dinner on Thursday (April 4) at the Penthouse of the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.

Amelia, who is the face of the brand, posed for photos with brand co-founder and campaign photographer Erik Torstensson.

One day earlier, Delilah Belle and her boyfriend Henry Eikenberry were spotted strolling the streets of Los Angeles together. You can see those photos in the gallery!

Henry is best known for his appearance as Derek on season two of Euphoria and he was most recently seen in the movie Lisa Frankenstein.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the famous family…
Just Jared on Facebook
amelia gray frame dinner 01
amelia gray frame dinner 02
amelia gray frame dinner 03
amelia gray frame dinner 04
amelia gray frame dinner 05
amelia gray frame dinner 06
amelia gray frame dinner 07
amelia gray frame dinner 08
amelia gray frame dinner 09
amelia gray frame dinner 10
amelia gray frame dinner 11
amelia gray frame dinner 12
amelia gray frame dinner 13
amelia gray frame dinner 14
amelia gray frame dinner 15
amelia gray frame dinner 16
amelia gray frame dinner 17
amelia gray frame dinner 18
amelia gray frame dinner 19
amelia gray frame dinner 20
amelia gray frame dinner 21
amelia gray frame dinner 22
amelia gray frame dinner 23
amelia gray frame dinner 24
amelia gray frame dinner 25
amelia gray frame dinner 26

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Amelia Gray Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Henry Eikenberry, Lisa Rinna