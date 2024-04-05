Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso Reveal How Their Romance Blossomed Off Screen While Making 'Música'

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso found love while filming their new movie Música together!

The 29-year-old actress and the 32-year-old entertainer met while playing love interests in the film, which Rudy also co-wrote and directed, inspired by his own life.

In a new interview while promoting the movie, the couple shared how their chemistry blended from on-screen to off-screen.

Their chemistry really sparked when they first met at the screen test.

“We have this two-minute silent footage, because there was no audio on the day, this silent footage of us talking and interacting, and we have it all recorded so you can see that there’s this exciting energy and this giddiness,” Camila tells People.

“It’s safe to say there was chemistry from the moment we met and it certainly was visible onscreen,” Rudy added.

“Lines began to blur between Rudy and Isabella and Rudy and Cami,” Rudy continued. “I don’t think either of us expected it to be as intense and move as quickly as it did.”

“It felt like I’d known him for so much longer than I had because we just understood things about each other that I think it’s hard for other people to understand,” Camila said.

In addition to starring in the movie, Camila also signed on as an executive producer, and the two shared that they would spend more time together off set, getting to know each other and using work as an excuse to spend more time together.

“The excuse was always, ‘Let’s talk about the day,’” she recalled

“‘Let’s prep for tomorrow. Let’s get in character,’” he added. “Bulls–t.”

Camila says that their relationship, which officially started in July 2022 around the time they were filming, just started organically as they worked together.

“It worked out because we were getting to know each other off-set and we got to play out that dynamic in real-time, in front of the camera, as we got to know each other as our characters,” the actress shared. “And so there was this natural kind of charismatic chemistry that existed in that scene.”

You can check out Camila and Rudy‘s chemistry in Música, which is now streaming on Prime Video. Watch the trailer here!

A little over a year ago, Camila gushed about her relationship with Rudy.