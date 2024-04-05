Top Stories
Apr 05, 2024 at 6:48 pm
By JJ Staff

Cole Brings Plenty Dead - '1923' Actor Passes Away at 27, Was Reported Missing Days Ago

Cole Brings Plenty Dead - '1923' Actor Passes Away at 27, Was Reported Missing Days Ago

Cole Brings Plenty has died at the age of 27.

The young actor was best known for playing Pete Plenty Clouds on the Paramount+ series 1923 and he was the nephew of Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty.

Cole was previously reported missing on April 2 following an incident that allegedly took place at a local Kansas apartment on March 31. The police were searching for Cole to arrest him for being a possible suspect in a domestic violence case, according to KSNT.

Authorities ended up finding Cole‘s body on Friday (April 5).

Keep reading to find out more…

An unoccupied vehicle was spotted in Johnson County, Kansas and deputies found a dead body in a wooded area nearby. The deceased man was identified as Cole, KSNT reports.

An investigation into Cole‘s death is currently underway.

We send our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by this tragic situation.

