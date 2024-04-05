Top Stories
Isla Fisher &amp; Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Lizzo Pens New Essay About Her Feelings Amid Controversy Over 'I Quit' Statement

Lizzo Pens New Essay About Her Feelings Amid Controversy Over 'I Quit' Statement

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Apr 05, 2024 at 1:44 pm
By JJ Staff

HBO Announces Lead Actors for 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

HBO Announces Lead Actors for 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

HBO has announced the lead casting for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The new series will take place a century before the events of Game of Thrones whereas House of the Dragon takes place about 200 years before the original series’ events.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Hedge Knight follows two unlikely heroes who wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Peter Claffey will play Drunk and Dexter Sol Ansell will play Egg.

You might recognize Peter from his work in the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters or the BBC Three horror comedy show Wrecked. Dexter, 9, most recently played Young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Check out the House of the Dragon casting news so far.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, Dexter Sol Ansell, Game of Thrones, HBO, Peter Claffey, Television