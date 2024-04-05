HBO Announces Lead Actors for 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

HBO has announced the lead casting for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The new series will take place a century before the events of Game of Thrones whereas House of the Dragon takes place about 200 years before the original series’ events.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Hedge Knight follows two unlikely heroes who wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Peter Claffey will play Drunk and Dexter Sol Ansell will play Egg.

You might recognize Peter from his work in the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters or the BBC Three horror comedy show Wrecked. Dexter, 9, most recently played Young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

