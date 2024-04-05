Top Stories
Isla Fisher &amp; Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Apr 05, 2024 at 8:28 pm
By JJ Staff

Instacart Driver Who Shot Angie Harmon's Dog Claims He Was Bitten

Instacart Driver Who Shot Angie Harmon's Dog Claims He Was Bitten

New details have been revealed after Angie Harmon claimed that her dog was shot and killed by an Instacart delivery driver.

The 51-year-old actress took to social media on Monday (April 1) to announce that her dog Oliver sadly passed away at her North Carolina home a couple of days prior and state her claim that the driver was at fault.

Instacart later responded, stating that the company has “no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform.”

On Friday (April 5), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released new information about the matter.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to TMZ, the police reaffirmed their decision to not press charges against the deliveryman, who said that the dog bit him.

Additionally, they said that the driver, whose name is Christopher, had bite marks on him.

The department stated that it does not plan to release more information about the case.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Angie Harmon