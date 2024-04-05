JoJo Siwa Kicks Off New Era With 'Karma' - Listen, Watch the Music Video & Read the Lyrics Here!

JoJo Siwa has officially kicked off her adult era with her new single “Karma“!

The 20-year-old entertainer dropped the song and it’s visual at midnight on Friday (April 5) after weeks of teasing it on social media.

JoJo revealed recently she first came up with the music video concept at the end of 2022 and the visual was filmed at the end of 2023.

“People are afraid of things they don’t know,” JoJo told E! News about criticism of her new era. “Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”

“Creating art is such a special, special thing,” JoJo added. “And I’m very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art.”

Just days before the music video dropped, JoJo wore one of the looks to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

You can download JoJo Siwa‘s “Karma” on iTunes, and check out the music video and read the lyrics below…