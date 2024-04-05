Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Oliver Stark & '9-1-1' Creator Talk Buck's Kiss with [SPOILER], Queer Storyline Explained

Angelina Jolie's Team Accuse Brad Pitt of Physical Abuse Amid Ongoing Battle Over Winery, Someone Close to Him Responds

30 Actors Who Appeared on 'General Hospital' Before They Were Super Famous

Apr 05, 2024 at 11:11 am
By JJ Staff

Justin Theroux & Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom Coordinate Outfits for Frame Dinner in L.A.

Justin Theroux & Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom Coordinate Outfits for Frame Dinner in L.A.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are enjoying a night out!

The cute couple coordinated outfits for the FRAME and Amelia Gray Summer 2024 Campaign Release Dinner on Thursday evening (April 4) held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

For the event, Justin, 52, wore a black and white striped sweater with black pants while Nicole, 29, donned a white roll-neck sweater and matching white jacket and black leather skirt.

Keep reading to find out more…While it’s unclear how long Justin and Nicole have been together, they were first spotted kissing during a date night in NYC back in August 2023.

Last month, they made their red carpet debut at an Oscars after-party.

Nicole is best known for playing Caroline Stuyvesant in season two of The Gilded Age. She has also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and 1BR.

Justin will next be appearing in the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which hits theaters on September 6 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom at the dinner…
Photos: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME
