Michael J. Fox Reveals What Would Make Him Come Out of Retirement

Michael J. Fox is teasing his potential future acting plans!

If you weren’t aware, the 62-year-old actor announced his retirement from acting in 2020 amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Michael recently revealed that he would return to acting given the right conidtions!

Keep reading to find out more…

“If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great,” he told ET. “I mean, the documentary was a big thrill.”

Michael‘s 2023 documentary Still details his ongoing journey with Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed at the age of 29.

“I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out,” the Back to the Future star added.

Back in November, Michael J. Fox reflected on how much time he has left amid his Parkinson’s disease battle.