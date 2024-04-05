Top Stories
Isla Fisher &amp; Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Apr 05, 2024 at 6:23 pm
By JJ Staff

More 'The Young and the Restless' Cast Changes in 2024: Multiple Exits, Two Stars Joined, & Fan-Favorite Actress Returns!

The Young and the Restless is one of the most popular soap operas in television history and the show is still going strong after 50 years on air!

The hit soap opera first debuted on CBS back in 1973 and has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series 11 times.

The series chronicles of the lives, loves, trials and tribulations of the citizens of the fictional city of Genoa City.

Over the past few months, there have been a ton of casting changes, including one character getting recast, two stars returning, and a few shocking exits.

Browse through the slideshow for all the big changes recently…

Photos: Getty Images, CBS
