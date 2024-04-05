Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco 'Have Gotten Very Serious,' Source Reveals If They Have Family's Support

An insider is providing a major update on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco‘s relationship.

The pop star and producer went public with their relationship in December 2023 and have been very open about their love ever since.

A new report suggests that the pair “have gotten very serious” recently. They also revealed if they have the support of close family and friends as their relationship continues to evolve.

“Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life,” an insider told ET, adding, “They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways.”

The duo seem to “bring the best out of each other” and are “communicative, honest and supportive.”

“They speak their minds, appreciate each other’s art, and lift each other up,” the source continued. “They both see a positive future together and have a desire to continue to move forward and have their relationship thrive.”

By the sounds of it, they are planning for the future with the support of their loved ones.

“Friends and family love Benny [Blanco] and his loved ones feel the same about her,” they source revealed. “Everyone can see that they have a loving relationship and both sides couldn’t be more encouraging.”

Selena recently revealed what makes her relationship with Benny different from past romances.