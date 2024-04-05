Top Stories
Isla Fisher &amp; Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Apr 05, 2024 at 3:13 pm
By JJ Staff

Suki Waterhouse Steps Out in Oversized Blazer After Giving Birth to First Child

Suki Waterhouse Steps Out in Oversized Blazer After Giving Birth to First Child

Suki Waterhouse is stepping out to run errands after recently welcoming her first child into the world.

The 32-year-old actress and singer was seen wearing an oversized blazer while taking a break from baby duty on Tuesday (April 2) in Los Angeles.

Suki just took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn child, who she shares with partner Robert Pattinson.

In the new photos, Suki can also be seen wearing Crocs‘ Getaway Platform Flip in the Plaster color.

The Crocs Getaway Collection is made with Free Feel Technology Upper is made to feel “like nothing at all, floating on top of your foot and moving with you without restriction.” The slides retail for $44.99 and are available right now on Crocs.com in a variety of colors.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 01
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 02
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 03
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 04
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 05
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 06
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 07
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 08
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 09
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 10
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 11
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 12
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 13
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 14
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 15
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 16
suki waterhouse oversized blazer 17

Photos: MOVI Inc
Posted to: Suki Waterhouse