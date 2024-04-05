Suki Waterhouse Steps Out in Oversized Blazer After Giving Birth to First Child

Suki Waterhouse is stepping out to run errands after recently welcoming her first child into the world.

The 32-year-old actress and singer was seen wearing an oversized blazer while taking a break from baby duty on Tuesday (April 2) in Los Angeles.

Suki just took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn child, who she shares with partner Robert Pattinson.

In the new photos, Suki can also be seen wearing Crocs‘ Getaway Platform Flip in the Plaster color.

The Crocs Getaway Collection is made with Free Feel Technology Upper is made to feel “like nothing at all, floating on top of your foot and moving with you without restriction.” The slides retail for $44.99 and are available right now on Crocs.com in a variety of colors.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.