When Is Pat Sajak's Final 'Wheel of Fortune' Episode? Last Show Date Revealed

Pat Sajak‘s time on Wheel of Fortune is coming to an end and his final episode date has been announced.

The longtime host revealed back in June 2023 that he would be leaving the show after the 41st season. Ryan Seacrest has already been announced as the replacement host and he’ll be joined by Vanna White as the returning co-host.

Pat has been hosting the show since its nighttime debut in 1983 and he’ll say goodbye in the coming months.

TVLine confirmed that Pat‘s final episode will air on Friday, June 7.

Ryan will step in as host in September 2024 when the show returns for season 42.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Ryan said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

