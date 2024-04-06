Abby Lee Miller Reacts to JoJo Siwa's New 'Karma' Look

Abby Lee Miller is sharing her thoughts on JoJo Siwa‘s new era.

For the past few weeks, JoJo, 20, has been teasing a more adult era and has been sporting black makeup before releasing her new “Karma” music video.

Following the release of the music video, Abby, 58, reacted to JoJo‘s new era.

Keep reading to find out more…“It’s JoJo with paint on her face and a fabulous costume,” Abby shared in a new TikTok video. “It used to be stars and rainbows and pink and lavender and turquoise, and now it’s black.”

“It’s still her doing incredible dancing, so I don’t know if it’s so much as a rebranding or just maturing, getting older [and] wanting to show another side of her,” Abby added.

As for JoJo‘s new edgier outfits, Abby said, “I thought the costumes were over-the-top,” she raved. “Loved it all.”

Abby also noted that she thought JoJo looked the “most beautiful” when she was swimming underwater without any heavy makeup on.

“JoJo’s a really pretty girl,” Abby noted. “She could do a lot of different looks, but I thought the under-the-water with the hair long was beautiful.”

JoJo and a few of her former Dance Moms co-stars are reuniting for a new special.