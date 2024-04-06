Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Update After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is on the mend after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Gypsy Rose, 32, recently revealed that she was getting rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.

After having the surgery on Friday (April 5), Gypsy Rose shared an update on how the procedure went.

Keep reading to find out more…Gypsy Rose told People that the surgery “went great” and she’s very excited to see her new nose.

“I come in and out of sleep,” she added. “I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine.”

“I can’t breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th,” Gypsy Rose said of her recovery process. “I want to see it so bad!”

Gypsy Rose also recently announced that she has separated from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, and it was revealed that she has been spending time with her ex-fiancé, but just as friends.

One of her friends also revealed the alleged incident that led to Gypsy Rose leaving Ryan.