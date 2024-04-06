Jelly Roll's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Wife Bunnie XO Says It 'Stopped Mid-Air'

Jelly Roll had a scary experience as he traveled to Texas.

The 39-year-old country music singer along with his team and wife Bunnie XO were traveling to Austin ahead of the 2024 CMT Music Awards when his private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after it “stopped mid-air.”

Keep reading to find out more…Bunnie, 44, shared videos on TikTok of their pilot talking to them after their plane had landed safely.

“What’s happening?” Bunnie asked as Jelly Roll responded, “The plane just got turned around…they said it’s an issue with the computer.”

“And they want us to get back on it?!” Bunnie responded, to which the country singer replied, “At least it wasn’t the brakes!”

“Our plane we were on just stopped mid-air & turned around for an emergency landing 😭,” Bunnie wrote in a message over the video.

In another video, Bunnie can be seen sitting calmly sitting inside the jet next to their team.

“When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction,” she wrote over that clip.

“CMT i swear we’re coming 😭 #jellyandbunnie,” Bunnie added in her caption.

In the comment section, Bunnie wrote, “We landed but might have to get back on the same plane 😭.”

Bunnie later described the experience as “scary” while responding to concerned fans.

“We’re good baby but that was scary,” she wrote, before explaining her calm demeanor in the video, “I get eerily calm under chaos.”

She then posted a video on her Instagram Story where she appeared to be inside another jet as the group prepared to take off for the second time.

“Alright L.A. let’s try this again. Austin here we come!” Bunnie wrote.

Bunnie has since been posting videos and photos from Austin so it appears as though they arrived safely after the ordeal.

The 2024 CMT Awards are taking place on Sunday, April 7 on CBS – check out the full list of nominations here!