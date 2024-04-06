Kid Cudi Hosts Special Screening of Dev Patel's New Movie 'Monkey Man' in L.A.

Kid Cudi is celebrating the release of Dev Patel‘s directorial debut!

The 40-year-old rapper hosted a special screening of the 33-year-old actor’s new movie Monkey Man on Friday evening (April 5) held at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Along with directing and starring in the movie, Dev also co-wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Monkey Man is out in theaters now! You can watch the trailer here.