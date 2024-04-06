Kurt Cobain's Daughter Posts Heartbreaking Message on 30th Anniversary of His Death

Kurt Cobain‘s daughter Frances Bean Cobain is sharing a message on the 30th anniversary of her dad’s passing.

In case you weren’t aware, Frances, 31, was just 20 months old when Kurt died by suicide in 1994.

On Friday (April 5), Frances took to Instagram to share a touching tribute for her late dad, 30 years later.

Keep reading to find out more…

Frances shared a slideshow of photos from her childhood, including some of her and Kurt.

“In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing,” she wrote in the caption. “The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I’ve been conscious, is that it serves a purpose. The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist along side each other or none of this would have any meaning.”

Frances then described the love she could have had with Kurt.

“I wish I could’ve known my Dad,” she wrote. “I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story. I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I’ve been told). But there is also deep wisdom being on an expedited path to understanding how precious life is. He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone. It’s the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes.”

Frances concluded her post by revealing a special message her dad gave her.

“Kurt wrote me a letter before I was born. The last line of it reads, ‘wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you.’ He kept this promise because he is present in so many ways. Whether it’s by hearing a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I get to spend a little time with my dad & he feels transcendent,” she shared.