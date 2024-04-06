Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Father Wendell Pierce Reveals Advice He Gave Her About Prince Harry

Wendell Pierce is looking back at the advice he gave Meghan Markle before she got engaged to Prince Harry.

If you didn’t know, Wendell, 60, and Meghan, 42, played father and daughter in Suits.

In a new interview, Wendell revealed the advice he shared with Meghan about Harry, 39.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m always reminded of the last day working with Meghan, which was the wedding scene prior to her engagement to the Prince,” Wendell explained to E! News. “I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You’re going to be in this bubble.’”

“‘I just want you to remember that no matter what happens, you always have friends,’” Wendell continued. “‘And I hope you count me in that number.’”

For Wendell, he said that filming the season seven finale when Meghan‘s character Rachel Zane got married to Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) was a fitting sendoff for Meghan, who married Harry the following year.

“I’m so grateful that I was able to express that to her before the whirlwind engagement in a wedding and becoming the Duchess,” Wendell added.

Even though he wasn’t able to attend Meghan and Harry‘s wedding in 2018, Wendell revealed that he’s seen the couple since they moved back to the U.S. after stepping down from royal duties.

“We were at a public function together and she was receiving an award,” Wendell recalled. “It was great to see them because there’s this public persona, and then it’s the two that I know.”

If you missed it, Meghan recently returned to social media to announce her next project.