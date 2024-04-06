Olivia Rodrigo Performs Surprise Duet With Noah Kahan During 'Guts Tour' NYC Concert

Olivia Rodrigo brought out a special guest during her concert in New York City!

The 21-year-old “Vampire” singer is currently on her Guts World Tour. The first of her shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden took place on Friday night (April 5).

Olivia surprised her fans by performing a duet with Noah Kahan!

The two sang Noah‘s hit song “Stick Season” onstage.

Back in January, Olivia said that Noah was an artist she’d love to collaborate with.

“I love Noah Kahan.” she told Variety. “I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring. One of these days.”

