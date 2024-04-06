Zendaya Continues Her Parisian Takeover in Stunning Look at 'Challengers' Premiere

Zendaya is continuing her fashionable Parisian takeover while attending the premiere of her new movie Challengers.

The 27-year-old actress is in the City of Love promoting the steamy tennis movie, and she’s delivering a masterclass on poise and style with every appearance she makes.

Her winning streak continued on Saturday evening (April 6) when she arrived at the premiere with costars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in Paris, France.

Posing outside the UGC Normandie, Zendaya wowed in a strapless white dress. She wore her hair straight and accessorized with a multitude of diamonds.

The trio’s costar Darnell Appling was also in attendance. As was director Luca Guadagnino and producers Amy Pascal, Rachel O’Connor. We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery.

Challengers premieres in theaters on April 26! Check out the trailer to get a better idea of the plot.

See what Zendaya had to say about the movie’s steamy scenes. If you missed it, she also recently joked about suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

