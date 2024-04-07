Director Reveals the Movie That Bradley Cooper Tried to Quit After Script Rewrites

One of Bradley Cooper‘s collaborators is opening up about a project that they did together.

More specifically, one of the 49-year-old Oscar-nominated actor’s former directors revealed the movie that Bradley tried to quit after the script was dramatically rewritten.

Speaking to Indie Wire, director and writer Derek Cianfrance explained that Bradley was unhappy with changes made to the script for The Place Beyond the Pines.

He starred in the 2012 movie with the likes of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, and it wound up generating positive reviews.

However, Derek explained that Bradley was unhappy with the way that his character was portrayed after some rewriters.

“I remember giving Bradley Cooper the copy of The Place Beyond the Pines, the new script, and getting a voice message from him saying, ‘Bro, I just want to let you know I read the new draft and I’m out,’” he recalled, adding, “He was like, ‘That’s not the movie that we had signed up to do.’”

Bradley seemingly was not happy that his character killed Ryan‘s in the movie. However, Derek was thankfully able to work things out with him.

“I was moving my family up to Schenectady the next day [to be on location] and the whole crew was coming up there. I had all the money anyway,” he said, adding that he reached out to the actor: “I was like, ‘Can I come talk to you?’ So I went up to Montreal, and I had a long conversation with him from midnight to 3:30 in the morning where I got him back on. It was only in the last five minutes [when I convinced him]. I think he just got tired. He wanted to go to bed.”

