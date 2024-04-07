Top Stories
Apr 07, 2024 at 8:28 pm
By JJ Staff

Jelly Roll Explains His Private Plane's Emergency Landing at CMT Music Awards 2024

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO couple up on the red carpet as they arrived at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

The 39-year-old entertainer is not only hitting the stage as a performer, but he’s also up for multiple awards.

Jelly Roll is nominated for Male Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and the big award of the year, Video of the Year, all for his song “Need a Favor.”

While on the carpet, Jelly Roll shared more info about why his private plane had to make an emergency landing on their way to Austin.

Keep reading to find out more…

“What happened was the screen cut out,” he said, via E! News. “The pilot was like, ‘I’m not even risking this.’ He had to manually fly the plane back. He had to fly like it was the 1960s again. He was shooken.”

“It was incredible. We’re blessed,” he added.

Check out the gallery to see more photos of Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO at the CMT Music Awards…
Photos: Getty
