Apr 07, 2024 at 9:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Kelsea Ballerini Jokes About Reading Boyfriend Chase Stokes' Mind at CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini Jokes About Reading Boyfriend Chase Stokes' Mind at CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini included her boyfriend Chase Stokes in her opening monologue at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, which were held Sunday night (April 7) at the Moody Center in Austin, Tex.

The 30-year-old “Blindsided” singer hosted the awards show for the fourth year in a row, though this time she did it solo!

During her first time on stage for her opening monologue, Kelsea shared a clip of herself from the Grammys and introduced a segment of revealing what celebrities were really thinking, in “real time.”

She “read” the minds of such celebs as Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce and of course, her boyfriend Chase.

Find out what Chase was thinking inside…

“First she slides in my DMs and now she’s in my thoughts. Oh, you thinking what I’m thinking? Oh my god,” Chase‘s inner thoughts said.

Earlier in the night, Kelsea and Chase walked the red carpet together. Check out the pics here!

If you forgot, the couple actually made their red carpet debut at the same awards show the year before, marking their first public appearance as a couple.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 CMT Music Awards, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini