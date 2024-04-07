Noah Cyrus Shows Miley's Ex Liam Hemsworth Some Love Amid Family Feud Rumors

Noah Cyrus is making sure that Miley‘s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth feels the love amid rumors of a potential Cyrus family feud.

If you were unaware, fans have been speculating that there is a rift in the famous family ever since Noah and her brother Braison skipped her mom Tish‘s wedding to Dominic Purcell last year.

Recently, a report suggested that that singer had been “seeing” Dominic before he married her mom. The family has not directly responded to the rumors at the moment.

However, fans noticed that Noah recently interacted with Liam on social media in a small but noticeable way.

On Friday (April 5), Liam shared a thirst trap after a workout on Instagram. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) noticed that Noah had liked the post.

Of course, Miley and Liam had an on-and-off relationship for years before making it down the aisle in 2018. They split for good in 2020, and there was speculation that Miley sang about the end of their romance on her Grammy winning song “Flowers.”

Last year Noah went viral over her response to one of Miley‘s resurfaced interviews.

Tish also recently alluded to “issues” in her marriage.