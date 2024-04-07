Olivia Rodrigo Grabs Lunch With Conan Gray Amid Her 'Guts' Tour NYC Shows

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are stepping out together!

The two friends were spotted grabbing lunch at Buvette Gastrotheque on Sunday (April 7) in New York City.

In case you weren’t aware, Olivia is currently on her Guts World Tour! The 21-year-old pop star played two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday (April 5) and Saturday (April 6).

She is set to perform at the venue on two more occasions on Monday (April 8) and Tuesday (April 9) before starting the European leg of her tour at the end of the month. See the full list of dates here.

