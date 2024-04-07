Rachel McAdams Reveals if She Plans to See 'The Notebook' Musical

Rachel McAdams is voicing her thoughts on The Notebook musical!

The 45-year-old actress starred opposite Ryan Gosling in the iconic 2004 romance film based on the book of the same name. A Broadway musical rendition of the story celebrated its opening night on March 14.

Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, and Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, Maryann Plunkett, and Dorian Harewood are among the cast members.

Rachel, who is currently headlining her first Broadway production, Mary Jane, was recently asked about The Notebook musical.

Keep reading to find out more…

“[It’s] crazy, just crazy,” she said on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Rachel also revealed if she plans on attending a show.

“I can’t wait to see it,” the star admitted. “I think it’s so exciting. To see it take on a whole other life like this, it blows my mind.”

Find out the richest stars of 2004′s The Notebook, according to their net worth!

Watch Rachel McAdams’ full interview here…