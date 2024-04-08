Billie Eilish Announces Third Album 'Hit Me Hard & Soft' - Release Date & Info Revealed!

Billie Eilish is coming back!

The 22-year-old superstar revealed the album cover, title and release date for her first record in three years on Monday (April 8).

Hit Me Hard and Soft will arrive on May 17, and the cover features Billie on the cover underwater, sinking beneath a white wooden door.

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH🥹🥹🥹 so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd 🫣 not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you. 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃,” she captioned the post.

The album follows 2021’s Happier Than Ever and her 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Just before the album announcement, Billie Eilish seemingly added all her fans to her close friends to tease the big news.