Brandi Cyrus Talks About Her 'Unapologetic' Mother Tish Cyrus Amid Headlines Over Dominic Purcell & Reported Noah Cyrus Drama

Tish Cyrus is doing her own thing!

Brandi Cyrus spoke about her mother while attending the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

“My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about,” the 36-year-old star said, adding: “And I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“She co-manages Miley [Cyrus] and Noah [Cyrus], and for her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy.”

“At the end of the day, your family’s what you have and your family is what matters, and those relationships are more important than anything to us.”

The quote comes at the time Tish has made headlines over an alleged rift with Noah over her relationship with Dominic Purcell.

Tish recently spoke candidly about “issues” in her marriage to husband Dominic, who reportedly was seeing Noah before Tish.