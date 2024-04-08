CBS Reveals Season Finale Dates for Their 2024 TV Shows

CBS has announced the finale dates for all of their hit TV shows!

This year, unfortunately, most network TV shows have had shortened seasons due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that took place for several months in 2023. As a result, many shows only had 10 or so episode seasons.

Now, we have the official list of when each CBS show will air their finale. Some of these finales will be series finales, as the shows are ending. Others are just season finales.

Keep reading to find out when each season finale will air…

CBS Season Finale Air Dates

Thursday, May 2

8:30pm: Ghosts season 3 finale (Ghosts has already been renewed for a fourth season!)

Monday, May 6

8pm: The Neighborhood season 6 finale

8:30pm: Bob Hearts Abishola series finale

9pm: NCIS season 21 finale

10pm: NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 finale

Wednesday, May 15

9:30pm: The Amazing Race season 36 finale

Thursday, May 16

8pm: Young Sheldon series finale

9pm: So Help Me Todd season 2 finale

Friday, May 17

8pm: S.W.A.T. series finale

9pm: Fire Country season 2 finale (Fire Country was previously renewed for a third season!)

10pm: Blue Bloods series 14 part 1 finale (part 2 airing Fall 2024)

Saturday, May 18

10pm: 48 Hours season 36 finale

Sunday, May 19

7pm: 60 Minutes season 56 finale

8pm: The Equalizer season 4 finale

9pm: Tracker season 1 finale (Tracker has already been renewed for a second season!)

10pm: CSI: Vegas season 3 finale

Tuesday, May 21

8pm: FBI season 6 finale

9pm: FBI: International season 3 finale

10pm: FBI: Most Wanted season 5 finale

Wednesday, May 22

8pm: Survivor season 46 finale

Thursday, May 23

10pm: Elsbeth season 1 finale

