CBS Reveals Season Finale Dates for Their 2024 TV Shows
CBS has announced the finale dates for all of their hit TV shows!
This year, unfortunately, most network TV shows have had shortened seasons due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that took place for several months in 2023. As a result, many shows only had 10 or so episode seasons.
Now, we have the official list of when each CBS show will air their finale. Some of these finales will be series finales, as the shows are ending. Others are just season finales.
Keep reading to find out when each season finale will air…
CBS Season Finale Air Dates
Thursday, May 2
8:30pm: Ghosts season 3 finale (Ghosts has already been renewed for a fourth season!)
Monday, May 6
8pm: The Neighborhood season 6 finale
8:30pm: Bob Hearts Abishola series finale
9pm: NCIS season 21 finale
10pm: NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 finale
Wednesday, May 15
9:30pm: The Amazing Race season 36 finale
Thursday, May 16
8pm: Young Sheldon series finale
9pm: So Help Me Todd season 2 finale
Friday, May 17
8pm: S.W.A.T. series finale
9pm: Fire Country season 2 finale (Fire Country was previously renewed for a third season!)
10pm: Blue Bloods series 14 part 1 finale (part 2 airing Fall 2024)
Saturday, May 18
10pm: 48 Hours season 36 finale
Sunday, May 19
7pm: 60 Minutes season 56 finale
8pm: The Equalizer season 4 finale
9pm: Tracker season 1 finale (Tracker has already been renewed for a second season!)
10pm: CSI: Vegas season 3 finale
Tuesday, May 21
8pm: FBI season 6 finale
9pm: FBI: International season 3 finale
10pm: FBI: Most Wanted season 5 finale
Wednesday, May 22
8pm: Survivor season 46 finale
Thursday, May 23
10pm: Elsbeth season 1 finale