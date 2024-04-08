Top Stories
Apr 08, 2024 at 1:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Run Errands Separately in NYC

Bradley Cooper is stepping out for the day.

The 49-year-old Maestro actor and director spent the morning running a few errands on Monday (April 8) in New York City.

For his outing, Bradley sported a black jacket, a gray scarf, and dark green-colored pants.

Around the same time, Bradley‘s girlfriend Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing a black top with baggy jeans as she left his apartment and headed to her waiting ride.

If you forgot, Bradley and Gigi, 28, first sparked romance rumors in late 2023 and they’ve been a bit more public about their relationship in recent weeks.

They were recently spotted keeping close while stepping out for a dinner date.

