Robert Downey Jr. Addresses Whether He'd Return to MCU

Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie, 29, Spotted Kissing This 48-Year-Old Actor

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 08, 2024 at 12:09 pm
By JJ Staff

Is 'Fallout' Renewed for Season 2? A Big Clue Was Just Revealed!

Is 'Fallout' Renewed for Season 2? A Big Clue Was Just Revealed!

It seems like Fallout season 2 might already be confirmed by Amazon’s Prime Video, days ahead of the season one premiere.

The show is not dropping on the streamer until April 11, but new information came to light today that might prove a second season is imminent.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Deadline, the California Film Commission awarded “Fallout S2″ a $25 million tax credit from California. This looks to be proof the show will be returning for more and receiving incentive to film in the state of California!

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy teamed up for this new series with a great cast including Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as the Ghoul, Aaron Moten as Maximus, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank.

