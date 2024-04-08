John Cena Explains Why He & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Keep Their Relationship So Private

John Cena is sharing some rare comments about his relationship with wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

If you didn’t know, the 46-year-old Peacemaker actor and the Iranian-engineer first met in 2019 and married in 2020.

In a new interview, John explained why he keeps relationship with Shay largely out of the public eye.

Keep reading to find out more…While appearing on the April 8th episode of Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast, John said that he keeps their relationship to themselves because he “values her safety and wellbeing.”

“One of the promises I made to her on the altar was, ‘I will never put you or I’ll do my best to not put you in an undue harm’s way,’” John recalled of his wedding vows.

“So a lot of it is just about genuine safety,” John continued. “And it’s not to say that everyone out there has bad intentions or we’d ever run into someone bad, but you also never know when someone feels threatened.”

He added, “If my wife, who is my travel partner and partner in life, now feels unsafe or uncomfortable in all these new places we go, I got another hurdle to climb in my personal life. It’s just an exercise in the strength of boundaries and the value of boundaries.”

